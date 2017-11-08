The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Swadlincote organisation which provides care for adults with mental health issues is set to hold an autumn fair.

Bank House, in Alexandra Road, will host the fund-raising event on Friday, November 10, from 10am until 3pm at Swadlincote Town Hall.

Major attractions will include: a chance to win a pair of Premier League football tickets, a raffle, tombola, home-made jam sales, designer clothing, knitted gifts, books, DVD's, bric-a-bracs and tea, coffee and cakes.

The fair is free to get in and staff say everyone is welcome.

It comes as the charity was named 'Charity of the Year' by Burton's branch of the TSB bank.

The bank has raised a total of £450 for the charity through customer donations and a cake sale, and the cheque will be presented to Bank House at the autumn fair.

Denise Shillabeer, support worker for Bank House, said: "It means the world to us that we've been named Charity of the Year.

"It's the difference between us being open and not having to close a few months ago. Every little amount of money that comes in adds days, weeks and months so we can operate the service. It means a great deal."

The fair will take place at Swadlincote Town Hall, Friday, November 10, from 10am until 3pm.