Bingo fans in Burton are being invited to go bonkers - for one night only. Mecca Bingo Burton say Bonkers Bingo will provide a new 21st century twist on the popular game.

On Friday, October 27, from 9.30pm, the team at Mecca Burton is inviting bingo enthusiasts "into the madhouse" to experience a "wild night of fun" mixed with the more traditional elements of bingo.

It's out with the old and in with the new when it comes to bingo calls, which reference the latest trends and the hottest celebrities. Among the updated options is Little Mix for number six and Netflix and Chill for the naughty number 69.

Bingo fans can expect a night of fun, food and cocktails with shots, beers and burgers available throughout the evening whilst cheering along to the new bingo calls.

Kim Megilley, General Manager at Mecca Burton, said: "We're very excited about welcoming locals to our Bonkers Bingo event. It's sure to be an absolute madhouse as we cheer on the modern day calls and dance the night away with the DJ.

"With bingo attracting record numbers of younger players, we wanted to tap into the resurgence of interest in the game, and what better way than by refreshing one of the most iconic things about bingo – its calls?"

To purchase tickets or to find out more about Bonkers Bingo, visit the website here .

Doors open at 9.30pm until 12.30am. To attend a Mecca Club visitors need to be aged 18 years or over.

