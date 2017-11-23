Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Friday is anticipated by shopaholics all year round, and with the big day approaching, bargain hunters up and down the country are on standby to nab themselves a deal.

As shoppers prepare to hunt down the best offers on on Friday, November 24, we've got some handy tips on how to gear up for the international shopping event, including how to tell if a deal is actually a 'deal', your consumer rights, spending tips and which stores are taking part. Happy shopping!

Black Friday is originally an American tradition, falling on the day after Thanksgiving each year and sees retailers offer massive discounts on masses of products. Its eventually found its way over here and has now become a shopping tradition in the countdown to Christmas in the UK. Amazon starting offering Black Friday deals in the UK in 2010.

Argos

The high street chain which has branches in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter, is a great destination for shoppers looking for discounted toys and tech, and electronics like laptops and TVs.

The store has cut the price of the Samsung Tab A to £179.99 from £229 - a saving £50.

Shoppers can also save more than £39 off the Bose Sound True Ultra Headphones, now priced at £59.99.

Amazon

Expect a huge range of tech and gaming items including the retailer's own-branded items like the Echo speaker and Fire tablet in the sales from Amazon, which has its huge warehouse in Coalville.

The online retail giant has slashed the price of the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa down to £49.99 - saving shoppers £30 off the normal £79.99 price tag.

For gamers there are some great deals on PS4 Pro bundles - including the PS4 Pro, FIFA 18 and Calls of Duty games for £299.

John Lewis

With the stores 'Never Knowingly Undersold' tag line, the retailer will be price matching rivals on popular tech, home and fashion lines.

GAME

The store is expected to have huge discounts on the latest console bundles and top games like FIFA 18 and Football Manager.

You can find a GAME store in Cooper Square shopping centre, Burton.

Tesco

Last year the supermarket giant rolled out 11 days of deals slashing the price of thousands of toys, electricals and homewares by half price. It has stores in Burton and Ashby.

While the supermarket hasn't officially verified whether it will roll out deals for the same amount of time this year, we predict that most discounts will range between 25 to 50 per cent off.

There is already a deal on the Nintendo Switch console bundle which is a clear sign the retailer is gearing up for even bigger deals when Black Friday officially gets under way.

Tesco has a store nearby St Peter's Bridge in Burton.

Topshop

Topshop has already launched its Black Friday deals with up to 50 per cent on most items from November 22 to November 27 - and shoppers can take advantage of free worldwide standard delivery too.

Topshop has a branch in the Coopers Square shopping centre in Burton.

TalkTalk

The company has also launched its sale early, with 25 per cent off Faster Fibre Broadband, taking its 18-month contract from £35 from £25 a month.

Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile is joining the Black Friday discount festivities by releasing a string of amazing deals available from today, including an exclusive free PS4 and FIFA 18 bundle that's worth a whopping £199 with purchases of the Sony Xperia XZ handset.

River Island

There's 40 per cent off all party wear from River Island as part of its 'warm up' early Black Friday deals.

Curry's PC World

The high street giant will offer eager shoppers huge savings on tech gadgets and electrical items - watch out for discounts on top branded products like Fitbit activity trackers, Apple laptops and tablets and Dyson appliances.

Save £30 off the Fitbit Alta fitness tracker, now £69.99 from £99.99.

Shoppers can also save £250 off the Microsoft Surface Pro I5 128GB and typecover now £849 from £1,099 in the Black Tag event.

There is a Curry's PC World in Wellington Road, Burton.

Braun

Braun is offering up to 70 per cent off grooming electrical items on November 24 at Boots, Amazon, Superdrug and Argos.

(Image: Getty)

Bulldog Skincare

Bulldog Skincare for Men will also be going cheap at Superdrug from November 22 to November 28 with a free wash bag when you buy any three products.

Instax

Shake it like a Polaroid picture! Instax, the firm behind 21 century digital Polaroid cameras, has confirmed that the colourful Mini 9, point-and-shoot mini 70, the SP-2 instant printed and the SQ10 hybrid camera will all go down in price from November 17 until November 24 for Black Friday.

Discount codes you bargain hunters might need

The following discounts will apply at Curry's, Boots, Argos, Urban Outfitters, Jessops, John Lewis and the online Instax store.

SQ10: RRP: £249.99, sale price: £219.99

RRP: £249.99, sale price: £219.99 Mini 9: RRP: £73.99, sale price: £64.99

RRP: £73.99, sale price: £64.99 Mini 70: RRP: £109.99, sale price: £89.99

RRP: £109.99, sale price: £89.99 SP2 RRP: £154.99, sale price: £99.99

Boots

Black Opium perfume is on sale at more than £20 off its market price at £47.32 for a 50ml bottle. Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium Pure Illusion usually costs £71. The 100ml bottle is also on offer at £60.66, down from £91. There are Boots stores in Burton and Swadlincote.

The Philips Sonicare White Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush , usually retailing at £299, will be on sale at less than half price for £90. As well as the original white, black, pink or rose gold.

Fitbit wristbands and watches have grown incredibly popular in recent years, and Boots is selling them for up to half price - the Fitbit Blaze Fitness Super Watch would usually cost £149.99, but is now on-sale at £119.99, while the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate & Fitness Wristband is reduce from £119.99 to £109.99.

Scholl Foot Files are on sale for less than half price at the moment - the Pedi Velvet Smooth Electronic Pedicure Foot File is down to £19.49 from £39.99, also available for the same price in Extra Coarse .

There's also a whopping 40% off the Liz Earle Smoothly Does it kit, which includes the Gentle Face Exfoliator and Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, Orange Flower Botanical Body Wash and Nourishing Botanical Body Cream for £42, down from £70.

The Mark Hill Salon Professional Hairdryer is reduced from £59.99 to £29.99 - a saving of £30.

Estee Lauder

The Revitalize and Refine 5-Piece Collection includes the Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Aging Mask Boost, Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Instant Refinishing Facial, Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, and the Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Eye Balm. Now £27.50 down from £55.

Raleigh

The Raleigh Bicycle Company based in Nottingham is offering 50 per cent off all bikes that are part of the Black Friday promotion.

There is a wide range of exclusive deals across selected adults, kids and electric bikes as well as some top cycling accessories.

The offer will run from midnight on Friday, November 24 through to midnight on Monday, November 27.

KRCS

For Black Friday, Apple Premium Reseller KRCS is offering a number of amazing deals to satisfy your Apple Mac addiction.

The 10 per cent of all Apple deals will go live at 12.01 am on Black Friday and run through to midnight on Monday, 27th November.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday was originally an American tradition, dropping on the day after Thanksgiving each year. Retailers offer massive discounts on a masses of products in an attempt to persuade you to spend your hard earned in the run-up to Christmas.

But UK retailers have jumped on the bandwagon in recent years thanks to the likes of Amazon and Wal-Mart-owned Asda, so bargain-hunters over here get the chance at some festive deals.

Top tips for bagging a bargain on Black Friday

1. Do your research

During Black Friday it can be tempting to buy items because of the high savings being advertised, but, sometimes these items can be of poor quality with merchants putting them on offer just to clear stock.

This isn't always the case, so always check reviews before purchasing, especially for electrical items such as televisions and washing machines to ensure the deal is worthwhile.

2. Be quick

Some online deals will sell out in seconds, so be prepared and be quick.

3. Don't wait until Friday

Black Friday deals can start any time during the week before the event so keep an eye out for details of when and where the discounts will be.

In 2015, Amazon launched its Black Friday sale a week before - and this year it's likely some major retailers will launch deals early to beat competitors.

4. Keep an eye out for hidden costs

Elevated savings are common during Black Friday but always check for hidden costs, such as shipping which can reduce the discount.

5. Plan ahead

Think about what items you want to buy and find out if and where you can get them in good time.

A shopping list is a good idea. With Black Friday's biggest deals set to be online this year, it's worth bookmarking what you're after now and keep refreshing in the run up to the week.

6. Check delivery times

When purchasing Christmas presents online during Black Friday always check estimated delivery times so you know they will arrive in time.

7. Be patient

Everyone gets excited to receive items when they order a great deal online but after Black Friday some parcels may take a little bit longer to arrive than usual due to the vast number of people purchasing items.

If you're shopping in-store during the sales event be patient with staff who will be dealing with an increased number of shoppers.

8. Make extra savings

As well as offering a Black Friday discount retailers may have a code for free shipping or an extra 10 per cent off, reports The Mirror.

Search for these codes on deal sharing communities and forums to see if you can use them in conjunction with the original Black Friday discount to save even more money.

9. Pay securely

If you're shopping online use a credit card or use PayPal. If you do use a credit card, use one that offers you rewards such as air miles or vouchers for money off your shopping to save even further.

10. Question the discount

Some retailers sometimes increase the price of an item before a sales event to make the sale look better. Check deal threads on sites like HotUKDeals where deal savvy members will share their knowledge of sale prices and RRP's to ensure you're getting the best deal.

11. Check the retailer

Know your rights

When shopping online, retailers must guarantee a 14-day returns window for non-faulty goods, however on the high street your rights can vary by store.

If you change your mind about something you buy, it's important that you know where you stand in the eyes of the law.

Here are Which's? tips to protecting your cash and exercising your rights: