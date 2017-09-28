There will be plenty of delicious apples, juicy pears and fruity facts on offer in Swadlincote this weekend as the Orchard Day returns for another year running.

Taking place on Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30, visitors are invited to bring plastic bottles and fallen fruit from their trees to press and then take the juice home with them. Those who have more apples than they know what to do with can take them along and juice will be made to give away.

Fruit growers can also take samples of produce along for others to try: apples, pears, jams, chutneys – anything collected or made locally, including recipes that must include at least one local ingredient, will be judged and a prize given to the best.

South Derbyshire District Council's environmental education team, which organised the event, is also inviting schools to celebrate Orchard Day with a visit to Rosliston Forestry Centre, in Burton Road, Rosliston.

Each session is two hours long and costs £90 for a class of up to 30 children. During their visit, children will get the chance to learn where apples come from and taste varieties not often found in the shops. The session also includes a chance to make and taste real apple juice and to go on a special crab apple hunt. Bookings are being taken now and up until 29 sept.

The first "Apple Day" was on held in Covent Garden in 1990. It was launched by Common Ground, a charity which aimed to celebrate and demonstrate the richness and diversity of landscape, place, ecology and culture in Britain, and to warn that we are in danger of losing them.

Swadlincote Orchard Day is taking place on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, between 10am and 3.30pm. On Friday, the team will be on The Delph and on Saturday it will form part of the 'Makers Market' on High Street.

For further information about the event or the school sessions contact Environmental Education on 01283 535039, or email rosliston@south-derbys.gov.uk Find them on Twitter: www.twitter.com/roslistonenved and on Facebook: 'Environmental Education Project at Rosliston Forestry Centre'.