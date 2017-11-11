Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As this year's BBC Children in Need Appeal Night approaches, Pudsey, the charity's iconic mascot, has paid a visit to Burton Albion Football Club to meet with the first team squad.

The charity is encouraging football fans and the general public alike to get involved with this year's Do Your Thing fund-raising campaign by channelling their passions and hobbies to raise money for the good cause.

Burton Albion players will be doing their bit by donating money on BBC Children in Need Appeal Night on Friday, November 17, when the Brewers take on Sheffield United at the Pirelli Stadium in the Championship.

Members of the first team squad will donate £5 each for every goal scored by the Brewers and £10 for every goal conceded. And they will donate £5 each if it's a 0-0 draw. They are asking fans to join in by donating £1 for every goal scored and £2 for every goal conceded, including £1 for 0-0, direct to BBC Children in Need.

The players also took time out to show Pudsey some of their training techniques and to 'Get Their Ears On' for Pudsey, posing in the mascot’s trademark headpiece.

Speaking of the day, Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough said: "We're so pleased to be supporting BBC Children in Need this year and we want everyone to get behind the campaign and 'do their thing' for the charity. It's been great to have Pudsey down with us at training today, although I'm not sure he'll be making the first team any time soon!

"We are also delighted that our players and coaching staff can make a contribution from our game against Sheffield United and I hope as many of our supporters as possible will join us in donating."

From fun-runs to sponsored football matches, bakes sales to keepy-uppy challenges, there are many ways for the public to 'Do Your Thing' and raise money to help ensure that BBC Children in Need is able to continue to support disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK.

The official fund-raising pack is available for download now from bbc.co.uk/pudsey and is bursting full of ideas to inspire the public ahead of the 38 Appeal show on Friday, November 17.

BBC Children in Need currently supports around 2,500 projects working with disadvantaged children and young people across the UK and in the past year alone has made a positive difference to almost half a million disadvantaged young people. Across Staffordshire, BBC Children in Need currently funds 29 projects to the value of £1.7million.

To date the UK public has raised over £909 million for children and young people across the UK. Those interested in finding out how to get involved can visit bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.

