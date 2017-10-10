Burton and South Derbyshire College is set to host an open day on Monday, October 16 - giving would-be students an insight into campus life.

The event will be held at its campus in Burton town centre, giving prospective students the opportunity to find out more about the courses and training on offer; including full-time, part-time, apprenticeships and university level courses.

During the event, college lecturers will be on hand to speak to those interested in studying a course, along with the college's guidance team, who will be available to offer impartial advice and guidance.

Whether people are looking to change their career direction with a professional qualification or simply wish to try something new in their spare time, there are courses to suit a variety of interests, say staff.

The event, which is open to all, will also be an opportunity for people looking to take their skills to the next stage to find out more about the college's cost-effective university level courses, including HNCs, HNDs, foundation degrees and honours degrees.

Katy Broomfield, head of services for learners and customer experience at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: "We offer a range of full and part-time vocational courses in areas to suit all interests.

"We are encouraging anybody interested in studying at the college to come along and see us during the open day, from school leavers to people looking to change their career direction."

To register for fast track entry to the open day, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk/opendays

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk