Thrill-seekers are gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Burton's Statutes Fair. The two-day event, which will be operated by Pat Collins Fun Fairs, will take place on Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3, in the Market Place and the surrounding areas of High Street, Lichfield Street and New Street in the town centre.

The arrival of the fair means anyone using buses to get into town should expect changes. There will also be some car parks closed for the event.

Bus stops will temporarily be relocated away from New Street from noon on Sunday, October 1, until 6am on Wednesday, October 4.

Town centre road closures will lead to diversions for all Burton bus services, with bus stops on New Street and the southern end of High Street being out of use.

Here is what to expect if you use the buses during the fair:

Midland Classic services 1, 3, 8, 10 and 17, Trent Barton service V1 and Arriva / Trent Barton service X38 will divert via temporary bus stops on Worthington Way.

Midland Classic services 2 (towards Stapenhill), 4, 9, 18, 19, 21 / 21E and 22, Arriva Midlands services 29 and 29A and Trent Barton service V3 will only serve the Northern end of the High Street, turning in Meadowside Drive where there will be a temporary stop.

Midland Classic service 2 (towards Horninglow), 11, 401 / 402 / 402A / 403, 809 / 810 / 811 / 812 / 813 and X12 will serve stops in Union Street.

Bus stops located in New Street, Lichfield Street and High Street (Primark/Abbey Arcade/Wetherspoons) will be suspended whilst the Burton Statutes takes place with bus services relocated: - Boarding/Alighting Point A – outside Sainsbury’s: Service 2: Horninglow Services 401, 402, 403: Tutbury/Hatton/Uttoxeter Services 809, 810 Barton/Lichfield Boarding/Alighting Point B: - opposite Sainsbury’s Service 11: Anglesey Road Service X12: Branston/Lichfield Services 811, 812: Branston/Barton/Alrewas/Fradley/ Lichfield Service 813: Alrewas/Tamworth Boarding/Alighting Point C: - Outside DW Sports – Worthington Way Service 3: Winshill Service 8: Winshill/Newhall/Swadlincote Service 17: Stretton/Clay Mills Boarding/Alighting Point D: Opposite DW Sports – Worthington Way Service 1: Eton Park Estate/Rolleston/Tutbury Services 3 & 8: Horninglow/Queens Hospital Service 10: Acorn Inn Boarding/Alighting Point E: Bargates – Meadowside Drive Service 2: Edge Hill Service 4: Newhall/Swadlincote/Woodville & Midway Service 9: Brizlincote/Newhall/Swadlincote/Woodville/Ashby Service 18: Dalebrook Service 19: Brizlincote/Newhall/Swadlincote/Measham/Ashby Services 21 & 21E: Edge Hill/Linton/Swadlincote Service 22: Rosliston/ Swadlincote

Customers arriving on bus services during the Burton Statutes which terminate at Bargates in Burton who need to travel to Burton Railway Station, Town Hall or Queens Hospital can connect with service 3 or service 8 at the Bargates/High Street bus stop to complete their onward journey.

Please see Midland Classic's service updates for further details. Early morning journeys up to 6am on Wednesday, October 4, will also be affected.

East Staffordshire Borough Council's housing and council tax customer service centre in High Street will closed on Monday, October 2, and Tuesday, October 3, due to the fair. Uttoxeter's council customer service centre will be open as normal, or alternatively people can call 01283 508000 or visit www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk for assistance. The Burton office will reopen as normal on Wednesday, October 4, at 9.45am.

Fleet Street car park will be closed from 8pm on Saturday, September 30, reopening at 6am on Wednesday, October 4. Permit holders may use any of the council-run car parks at Coopers Square, surface area only, Burton Place, the Meadowside and the town's library during the fair, all of which will be open as normal.

Pat Collins Fun Fairs has been associated with the Statutes Fair in Burton for more than 100 years, and last year the borough council approached the firm and asked it to organise the event it.

Michael Harris, director at Pat Collins Fun Fairs, said: "We're really excited to be visiting Burton. We've had a very long association with the town and it means a lot for us as well as traders."

The fair is the modern-day successor to the traditional labour hiring fair which was held in the town each year on the first Monday and Tuesday after Michaelmas, or the feast of St Michael.

All manner of white knuckle rides, including the new Freak Out ride, which has a giant pendulum which swings riders high into the air and upsidedown. There will also be a large amount of rides for young children, as well as side shows.

