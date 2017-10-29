A Burton church has announced that it will be selling Christmas cards via a pop-up shop to raise money for charity.

St Modwen's Church, in Market Place, is set to participate in 'Cards for Good Causes', a scheme which sells Christmas cards for charitable organisations.

At least 70p from every £1 card sale will go to worthwhile UK causes, including Barnardo's, the British Heart Foundation, Age UK, NSPCC and all cancer charities.

The multi-charity card organisation has already launched and will be open until Saturday, December 9, to give shoppers the chance to purchase festive cards while supporting worthy causes.

Most Cards for Good Causes shops are staffed by volunteers from the participating charities.

Geoff Brown, who has been a church warden for 39 years, is set to volunteer at the pop-up stall for the third year running.

He hopes the church can beat the £2,000 which was raised in total last year.

The 71-year-old said: "There will be Christmas cards for sale, and also advent calendars, wrapping paper, gift tags and all sorts of things.

"It's a good way to raise money for charities who otherwise wouldn't have the outlets to be able to raise funds themselves.

"In big cities the charity uses empty shops this time of year and takes them over for two months. It's a good cause."