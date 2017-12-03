Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Rolleston animal shelter is seeking a home for a "devoted" pair of cats who have gone months without anyone showing an interest in adopting them.

Siblings Will and Kate arrived at the Blue Cross Rehoming Centre in September and staff are eager to rehome the adorable pair together.

Six-year-old Will was handed to the shelter along with his sister Kate after his owner had a "change in circumstance".

Described as a "handsome big lad" by staff, it took Will a while to settle into the shelter in Dovecliff Road but he now loves company, cuddles and being groomed.

A little shyer than her brother, staff say Kate, six, is growing in confidence by the day. The black and white moggie had her front right leg removed after an accident earlier this year, but volunteers say she is "very brave" and still manages to get about despite her disability.

Katie Macalister, rehoming network manager at Blue Cross for Pets Rolleston, said: "Will and Kate are a lovely pair of cats and we don't know why they have been overlooked for so long.

"They are a devoted pair of siblings and we really want to rehome them together and hope their perfect match gets in touch soon. Fingers crossed we find them a loving new home before Christmas."

If you are interested in giving Will and Kate the forever home they deserve, you can follow the links to their adoption profiles here www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/kate and www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/will.