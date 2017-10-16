A kind-hearted resident at an Ashby care home is still fund-raising for charity - at the age of 103. Eleanor Ball, a resident at Lyndhurst Lodge in Ashby, was first with her purse out aiming to raise funds for Macmillan during a coffee morning on Friday, September 29.

Mrs Ball joined fellow residents in enjoying coffee, cake, fund-raising activities and a chat and confirmed the charity was a "very good cause."

Off-duty staff, relatives of residents and visitors all gathered together to help make the day a success, according to organisers.

The total amount raised during the coffee morning was £70.20, thanks to the generosity of all who attended, including one kind-hearted staff member who donated the winnings from the 'guess the height of the cake' competition.

Amanda Halliwell, activities co-ordinator at Lyndhurst Lodge, said: "The whole atmosphere was really lovely. It went really well, I felt the whole morning was a success.

"I just think that it's a good cause really, it's nice to see the positivity that people bring and that they're happy to give. It's just a nice cause, isn't it?"

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

