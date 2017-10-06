A landlady with a heart of gold is turning her pub pink this weekend as she braves the shave for cancer on Saturday, October 7.

Katie Marriott, 48, owner of The Anchor Inn, in High Street, Newhall, is inviting anyone wanting to raise money for Macmillan to join them at the pub for a day full of fun activities.

Starting at 11am, visitors are invited to purchase hand-made cakes, try their luck on the tombola, have a go on the bouncy castle, challenge their friends to a free game of pool and watch Katie and bar staff member Kaylee Winterton have their heads shaved for the charity.

Ms Marriott, who has managed to raise £800 for Macmillan Cancer Support so far, said the organisation had helped aid her family following the death of her father, John Marriott, in 2012.

John had been diagnosed with leukaemia and tragically died three weeks later. Katie said Macmillan, a charity which helps cancer sufferers, had been there for her mother, Liz Marriott, every step of the way.

Ms Marriott said the Macmillan fun day was a way of thanking the charity for help given to her father and some of the regular customers living with cancer.

She said: "Any support is good support. They were amazing with my mum, they gave her any help she needed, including the financial side. I just think the charity could do with some help."

The charity fun day is set to kick off at 11am at The Anchor Inn, in High Street, Newhall.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk