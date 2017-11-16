The video will start in 8 Cancel

BBC's Children in Need appeal returns on Friday, November 17, with kind-hearted people throughout Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire rallying round to raise money for deprived youngsters.

The charity's telethon, regarded as an annual television highlight, has over the years raised more than £600 million for disabled children and young people in the UK.

Children in Need currently supports 2,400 projects across the country which help youngsters facing disadvantages such as poverty, deprivation, abuse and disabilities.

Here's how people in Burton and South Derbyshire are supporting Children in Need this year:

Trident Reach at Oakland Village

Trident Reach, an organisation that cares for more than 6,000 people in disadvantaged communities across the Midlands, is holding its annual Children in Need fund-raising event in Swadlincote.

Anyone is free to attend the event at Oakland Village in 9 Hall Farm Road on Friday, November 17.

A coffee morning and bake sale along with children's craft activities will be available from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

Creative Days Nursery

On Monday, November 13, children and staff at Creative Days Nursery in Hatton decorated the play group in spots and wore either spotty garments or a Pudsey t shirt.

The toddlers enjoyed a day of colouring Pudsey masks, baking Pudsey biscuits and also held a spotty cake sale for the charity, raising £60.55 altogether.

AB Equine

Staff at AB Equine, a school offering horse riding lessons from the purpose built Equestrian Centre on Radmore Lane, Abbots Bromley, are set to dress the ponies in spots all while collecting donations at Abbots Bromley School and around the village on Friday, November 17.

Cineworld Burton

Cineworld in Middleway Retail Park, Burton, is also joining in on the Children in Need fun.

Viewers can get in the festive spirit whilst donating to a worthy cause when they watch a special screening of The Polar Express, a heart-warming animated adventure starring Tom Hanks.

On the 9 and 10 of December, for one weekend only, all proceeds raised from the festive screening will go towards Children in Need.

For information on how to book, call the box office on 0871 2002000 or visit https://www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/burton-upon-trent#/.

Charity lip balm from Forever Living

A Forever Living employee is selling an Aloe Vera and Jojoba lip balm with proceeds going to Children in Need.

The lip balm, priced at £2.99, will see £1 of each sale go to the charity.

With a target of £100, Rachel Morgan, of Church Gresley, has already reached an impressive £40.

Ms Morgan said: "I like to do my bit for charity. In the last two years I've helped organise events for Macmillan and Kicks Count, I've raised over £1,000 each time.

"I donate to charity every month too. I just like to help where I can."

Customers can buy directly from Rachel by calling 07872301072. They can also be delivered if customers aren't local.

Little Strawberry's day nursery

Little Strawberry's day nursery, in Shobnall Road, is supporting Children in Need by raising funds for a local group which cares for homeless people.

Staff at the day care nursery are appealing for tinned food and clothing for donations towards Burton Hope and those interested can drop them off at the nursery on either Thursday, November 16 or Friday, November 17.

Staff and children will also be wearing spots on both days.

Burton Albion FC

Burton Albion players will be doing their bit for Children in Need when the Brewers take on Sheffield United at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday, November 17.

Members of the first team squad will donate £5 each for every goal scored by the Brewers and £10 for every goal conceded. And they will donate £5 each if it's a 0-0 draw. They are asking fans to join in by donating £1 for every goal scored and £2 for every goal conceded, including £1 for 0-0, directly to BBC Children in Need.

The players also took time out to show Pudsey some of their training techniques and to 'Get Their Ears On' for Pudsey, posing in the mascot's trademark headpiece.

To learn more about BBC's Children in Need, visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/corporate2/childreninneed.