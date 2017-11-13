Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's looking like it's going to be a cold one today on Monday, November 13, as temperatures drop to around 3°.

It will feel frosty as we delve into the afternoon but skies will gradually turn cloudier throughout the day and it will still remain dry. Throughout the day there will be highs of 6°.

Tonight it will remain cloudy overnight with some outbreaks of rain being likely. Forecasters predict it will be a milder night with some mist or fog patches possible.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14, it will still be cloudy but it will feel a little bit warmer with highs of 11°. Brighter spells are possible.