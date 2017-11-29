Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to a family-friendly centre in the National Forest this Christmas will soon be able to watch a new film in a 4D cinema - that is sure to put them in the festive spirit.

Winter Wonderland will showcase at Conkers throughout the Christmas and New Year period. It started showing on Saturday, November 25, and runs until Wednesday, January 3.

The story of the film follows a girl in a little town as she stares at a beautifully decorated cake through the window of a bakery.

As soon as the girl leaves the bakery, the fairies on the cake come to life and start to make a special cake for the girl. Families can enjoy the thrilling adventure with 4D effects including wind and snow, said a spokesman for the venue.

As the fil is 4D it will include snow falling on visitors, to make them feel like they are truly part of the action.

The film runs for approximately 13 minutes. It is included within the general admission price and tickets can be booked online at www.visitconkers.com/tickets/generaladmission .

The launch of the new 4D film is part of the Winter Wonderland theme at Conkers, near Ashby, this December - where visitors can also book a visit to Santa in his woodland grotto.

The 80-seat 4D cinema at Conkers shows films that aimed at stimulating all five senses and has seen more than 50,000 visitors since its opening in April 2017.

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "It's great to be able to show a truly seasonal film in the 4D cinema this winter, full of Christmas magic.

"Along with our other Winter Wonderland activities, we'll be bringing the spirit of the holiday season to all Conkers' visitors."

What is 4D cinema?

4D cinema combines 3D film with physical effects that take place in the cinema in synchronisation with the film.

Effects stimulated in a 4D cinema viewing may include rain, wind, temperature changes, strobe lights and seat vibration.