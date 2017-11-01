Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funlovers in search of unlimited thrills next year should look no further - Drayton Manor Park's 2018 Season Pass is on sale now.

Season Pass holders will be the first to know of the latest events, competitions and offers throughout the year. Not only that, they will also receive huge savings and discounted entry for family and friends throughout the year.

The 2018 Season Pass costs just £70 for anyone aged 4+, £40 for those aged two to three years of age and provides unlimited access to the park from March 28, 2018, until November 2, 2018.

Those looking for something extra special can go for the Season Pass Plus which also provides entry to the popular Fireworks Spectacular weekend and unlimited access to the Magical Christmas event, including an exciting Father Christmas experience per season pass holder.

Costing a bargain busting £100 for anyone aged 4+ and £55 for those aged 2-3 years, this pass gives unlimited access to the park from March 28, 2018, until February 24, 2019, including February half term 2019.

As an added bonus, both passes offer 20 per cent off in all park catering and retail outlets, as well as 20 per cent off at the Grill Inn and hotel restaurants.

Loyal visitors who are already 2017 Season Pass or Season Pass Plus holders can get an extra £5 off their Season Pass for 2018 and Season Pass holders who wish to upgrade to a Season Pass Plus will still receive a £5 discount.

To purchase your Season Pass, or for more information, please visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk/tickets-and-prices/seasonpass .

Pre-booking is essential for these events. Entry without a booking will not be accepted.

To book tickets, or for more information about the park, visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk or call 0844 472 1950.

