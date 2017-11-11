Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drayton Manor Park's sky-fi fireworks spectacular, A Galactic Gathering, lit up the Staffordshire sky in style, to the delight of families visiting the popular theme park.

Adults and children alike were treated to a colourful fireworks display set to music from popular classics featuring sci-fi themes from across the decades.

The Staffordshire theme park is now closed to the public while the team prepares for its award-winning Magical Christmas event.

Organsiers say the seasonal celebration is set to be more magical than ever as the park celebrates a decade of festive fun, on selected dates from November 18 until December 31.

To book tickets, or for more information visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk or call 0844 472 1950.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk