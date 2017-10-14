Families are being encouraged to join in with some early autumn fun at Fradley Junction, at an event hosted by the Canal and River Trust.

On Sunday, October 15, a number of autumnal activities will be taking place at Fradley Junction, the point in Alrewas where the Trent and Mersey Canal meets the Coventry Canal.

The free event is being targeted at the whole family and is being run by the trust's education programme aiming to teach children about wildlife and canals in the area.

People joining in the fun on the day should meet at the welcome station in the courtyard of Fradley Junction. Among activities available will be the chance for visitors to make tree people from objects found around the reserve, including leaves, sticks and stones.

There will be a treasure hunt, to try to identify some of the natural autumn treasures and features which litter the area, and also a special wildlife memory game.

Sarah Cook, educational co-ordinator at the Canal and River Trust, which cares for 2,000 miles of the country's historic waterways, said: "We're hosting this event because Fradley is such a special place at this time of year and we want people living nearby to experience it in all its autumnal splendour.

"It will be a great opportunity to get out into the fresh air, learn about what’s happening in nature at this time of year and also get creative and have some fun."

The event will start at 11am and will run through to 2pm. Further information is available by emailing sarah.cook@canalrivertrust.org.uk .

