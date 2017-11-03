The video will start in 8 Cancel

A South Derbyshire cricket club is preparing to welcome families to its charity fireworks display.

The Hartshorne Cricket Club, in Main Street, will be hosting its Bonfire and Firework Spectacular on Saturday, November 4. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and attractions will include a barbecue, bar, stalls and a tombola.

The display is to raise money which will be ploughed back into the club to help it continue with its sporting activities.

The cricket club provides sporting opportunities for children aged five to 17 years, as well as running two adult teams.

A spokesman said: "Any funds raised from the event on Saturday will all go directly back into the club to provide opportunities for all ages next year. So the more people we have attend the greater opportunities we can provide."

Admission to the event costs £2 per person and is free for children until five.