Burton and South Derbyshire parents are being invited to take their children to a series of free workshops at Pets at Home this month aimed at educating the next generation of pet owners on how to care for their animals responsibly.



With winter on its way, the workshops at the pets store aim to teach children how to look after animals during the darker months in colder weather, including preparing small animals or hibernation, wearing reflective clothing and keeping outdoor pets well-cared for. Children will also get the chance to hold some animals at the workshops which will be held in the Burton store. The workshops take place until October 27.



They will run as part of the My Pet Pals Activity Club at Pets at Home, in St Peter's Retail Park store, off Lichfield Street, during the autumn school holidays. Pets at Home staffs, most of whom are pet owners themselves, will be running the workshops and aim to share their knowledge in a fun and friendly way, said a spokesman for the store.



Store manager Stephen Spiers said: "The My Pet Pals Autumn Activity Club is a great way for children to learn about the importance of responsible pet ownership, and how pet care can change throughout the autumn and winter seasons. Even if your child doesn't have a pet, they can still learn and interact with pets for free."







To find out more about My Pet Pals Activity Club and to book your place at your nearest workshop, please visit petsathome.com/workshops.