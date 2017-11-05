Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winter is heading to the heart of The National Forest as Santa invites youngsters to enjoy a train ride and a trip to an enchanted forest.

The Winter Wonderland will be arriving at Conkers, in Moira, and promises to give visitors a genuine Christmas experience.

It will include singing reindeer, mulled wine and mince pies, a Santa Special train ride, snow, Christmas lights, the Enchanted Forest and Santa's Woodland Grotto where all children will receive a gift from the big man himself.

(Image: Getty)

There are 13 dates to choose from, including December 2, 3, 9, 10, and 16 to 24. Families visiting in the evening will get to see the Christmas lights in all their glory.

Visitors will arrive at Waterside Winter Wonderland where Santa's chief elf and his team of elves will lead them through the Enchanted Forest and the Valley of Christmas lights to Santa's Woodland Grotto.

There they will meet the reindeer, who are on site from noon to 5.30pm, and adults can sample some mulled wine and mince pies. They can also take a trip on the Santa Special train through the tunnel of discovery, meet the balloon modeller and watch the Christmas show.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "Even at this early stage, office parties are being booked, present lists are being written up and Conkers is planning a joyous Christmas family experience for visitors at our Winter Wonderland this year.

"It's always popular so book your spot early and treat the family to a magical experience this Christmas."

Tickets for the Winter Wonderland Experience can be booked online at www.visitconkers.com or by calling 01283 216633. Time slots are available from 11am through to 7.30pm with slots every 30 minutes throughout the day.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk