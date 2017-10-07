Conkers, one of the National Forest's biggest visitor attractions, is celebrating its busiest summer since it opened in 2001 - with nearly 58,000 visitors in just two months.

The family-friendly centre, near Moira, beat the record books for the 2017 summer period over July and August, new figures reveal.

The centre has seen a 16 per cent increase in the number of visitors compared to the same period of time in 2016, which saw 49,500 visitors flood to the attraction.

Chris Sturdy, the regional operations manager at Conkers, said the new 4D cinema may have encouraged more visitors to choose to spend a day at the centre.

Mr Sturdy said: "We're over the moon that so many people have visited Conkers this summer to enjoy the range of activities, events and attractions that we have to offer. The new 4D cinema has had a tremendous impact and has been a real draw for family visitors."

The 80-seat 4D cinema stimulates all five senses while showing feature-length films and has had more than 50,000 visitors since it opened in April this year.

Mr Sturdy said the centre was planning to beat the record again next year. "For 2018 we will be showing a new film in the 4D cinema and a new programme of summer activities and events."

A brand new Halloween-themed film has also been made just in time for October and will be played throughout the half-term holidays and will feature video-game icon, Sonic the Hedgehog.

What is there to offer at Conkers?

The multi-million pound centre was first opened in 2001 by Princess Anne and former children's television presenter Floella Benjamin.

In the years since, the attraction has developed into a centre of fun for the whole family, with enough activities to keep you busy for hours.

In terms of outdoor attractions, the 120 acres of maturing woodlands, lakes and ponds is quite a lot to explore. An 18 stage activity trail challenge, a fairy labyrinth, a maze and a particularly wobbly bridge is among the things to do.

Also outdoors is the hi and lo ropes adventure course, an aerial experience like no other.

The hi ropes has 15 different sky-high sections to try-out, complete with climbing nets and high level walkways - all set 30 foot in the air.

The lo ropes meanwhile is better suited who the younger ones, sat a far more modest 10 foot from the ground.

Staying indoors, there is still plenty to do, including more than 100 interactive exhibits split into four designated seasonal zones.

A simulated tree-top walk and an enchanted forest section, complete with an interactive forest floor, is perfect for the whole family.

We are pretty sure you will know one of the 58,000 visitors

Earlier in the summer, a Hollywood star who is used to rubbing shoulders with the like of Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz was seen lapping up the exciting heights and thrills of Conkers.

Stephen Graham, who is well known for his appearances in This is England, written by Uttoxeter's Shane Meadows, as the controversial Andrew 'Combo' Gascoigne, who spent much of the four series behind bars.

He has also been sailing across the seas in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, as part of Captain Jack Sparrow's crew and even played a young 21-year-old Al Capone in the Netflix series Boardwalk Empire.

But now, Mr Graham has taken a break from tackling the high seas and prison guards and has spent some time at Conkers.

The Hollywood star and his family visited the 4D cinema, and spent the afternoon enjoying some of the outdoor activities, including the hi and lo ropes adventure course.

Commenting on his visit, Mr Graham said: "Conkers is lots of fun for all the family, a great day out and the 4D cinema was incredible; I loved it."

Chris Sturdy, the regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Stephen and his family to Conkers. Although our 4D cinema has been very successful with visitors, we believe that this is the first time that a true Hollywood actor has come for the full, multi-sensory cinematic experience."

