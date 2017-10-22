Parents wanting to keep youngsters amused this half term are being invited to a Burton shopping centre.

The Snapper Jaxx Kids Club will be returning to Coopers Square shopping centre with a spooky "full moon" session from Tuesday, October 24, in the run-up to Halloween.

Children are encouraged to don their best Halloween fancy dress outfit and head to the centre between 11am and 4pm where they will step in to the night with Snap and Jaxx, where the moon is full, stars are bright with witches and wolves are coming out at night.

Coopers Square centre manager David Chadfield said: "The Snapper Jaxx Club has been really popular this year with around 850 children attending over the year. Our full moon themed event is the last session of the year and will really get the kids in the Halloween spirit.

"We would encourage fancy dress and for children to bring trick or treat bags too as we have lots of chocolate goodies to give out. We are looking forward to welcoming Snapper Jaxx Kids Club back next year too as it is so popular with families in Burton."

Any children who have attended four or more Snapper Jaxx sessions this year will be rewarded with a free goodie bag.

The events are also supported by exclusive retailer offers and discounts from stores and cafes including a free children’s meal at Patisserie Valerie, a free eye test for adults and children at Vision Express and £10 off at The Body Shop.

WHSmith will be holding a Halloween cake sale on October 28 in support of Cancer Research UK, Mind and the National Literacy Trust. The first 20 children who arrive in fancy dress will also win a prize which could help fill up those trick and treat bags.