A South Derbyshire village is staging its bonfire and fireworks party this weekend and there is still just enough time to pre-order your tickets and save money on entrance.

Today is the last day you can pre-order tickets for Egginton's annual event, which is growing in popularity and last year it attracted record numbers to the village just off the A38.

This great family event on Saturday, November 4, is organised in association with parish council and includes a fantastic fireworks show followed by the bonfire. There will be plenty of food and drink on offer with a barbecue, bar and mulled wine to chase away those November chills.

All are welcome to the event on Egginton Playing Field, which is just off Church Road, and gates open at 5.30pm. The fireworks start at 6.30pm followed by the bonfire.

Tickets on the gate cost £6 and accompanied children cost £2, with under-fives going free. Pre-ordered tickets cost £4, and £1 for children, and today is the last day to get your orders in. Pre-ordered tickets will be entered into the prize draw with one lucky winner getting the chance to light the bonfire. To order tickets, email Egginton.bonfire@outlook.com