It's almost that time of year when people from all walks of life come together to celebrate - the grand Christmas lights switch ons are just around the corner.

Fairground rides, food stalls, firework displays and festive markets are commonplace at the events and this year is aiming to follow that tradition. Local people can brave the chill and get out wearing their hats, gloves and scarves ready for a night of fun.

Hundreds of people attend the celebrations in Burton and Swadlincote every year - even Billy and Betty Brewer have been spotted at the Burton switch on.

In Burton, the lights switch on will be held on Sunday, November 19 in the Market Place.

East Staffordshire Borough Council, which is organising the event, has confirmed that the festivities will be hosted by Mark O'Sullivan from Touch FM and will feature a musically choreographed firework display from local company, Pyrotex Fireworx.

Leader of the Council, Richard Grosvenor, said: "The Christmas lights switch on is a brilliant family event. There's some great entertainment and events lined up and it's a great way to start the festivities in the town centre."

Meanwhile in Swadlincote, The High Street and the Delph will become a hive of activity during the three-day celebrations with the main event taking place on Friday, November 24 when the lights will be turned on followed by a spectacular firework display.

Festive fairs and themed markets are planned to line the High Street, offering the opportunity to pick up the perfect Christmas present for loved ones.

Meanwhile, a very special guest will be waiting in his sleigh ready to add a special festive touch to proceedings.

Rumours have been circulating on social media that former England cricket star Freddie Flintoff is to switch the lights on, but this has not been confirmed by South Derbyshire District Council.

A spokesman said: "We are yet to announce our special guest for the Swadlincote Christmas Lights Switch On event on November 24, 2017. We hope you will be able to join us on this free family fun day out as we bring festive magic to Swadlincote!"

Anyone wanting to go a little further afield for the celebrations will be pleased to hear that in Derby, an X-Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star will be there to get involved.

Amelia Lily came third in the reality TV show in 2011, has since launched her own music career and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

The lights switch-on will be held at the Market Place on Saturday, November 18 from 3.30pm.

