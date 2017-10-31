Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get those sparklers at the ready, the fireworks in place and prepare the Guy for a very warm reception - it's that time of year once again.

People across Burton, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire will be wrapping up warm and heading out to bonfires this weekend to watch the sky come to life with some spectacular shows.

Where to go can be a difficult decision to make to get the best out of the night without having to travel too far. For those still undecided about their destinations for firework fun we have compiled a list of some of the displays in the area to help you decide.

Tutbury Castle will once again be hosting its Vikings and Firework Spectacular from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5.

It has previously been voted as one of the best firework displays in the UK and the Vikings will be back with a moonlit battle, which will be followed by a Viking "funeral".

The event will feature entertainment throughout the evening with hot and cold refreshments including a bar and barbecue.

A spokesman said: "This terrifying group always attracts large numbers and there will be a living history camp and lots to see and do for the whole family. We strongly advise that tickets are booked in advance as this event is very popular and often sells out."

Tickets cost £8.50 for adults, £7.50 for children under 12 and concessions and free for under-fives. They are available by visiting www.tutburycastle.com or calling 01283 812129.

Conkers, in Moira, will be welcoming guests from 5.30pm on Saturday, November 4, for its firework night. Organisers have described the event as one of the largest fireworks shows in the Midlands with a laser show, fairground amusements, face painting, balloon modelling and tombola. Tickets cost £8 for adults, £5 for children and £22 for a family with two adults and two children. They are available by calling 01283 216633 or visiting www.visitconkers.com.

Newton Solney fireworks and bonfire display will take place on Saturday, November 4. This years event will take place on the Common Land, in Trent Lane, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and the firework display starting at 7pm. Hot dogs and soft drinks will be avaialble and a collection will take place with a suggested donation of £5 to cover the cost of the fireworks.

In Egginton there will be a bonfire and fireworks display in the playing field of Church Road from 5.30pm on Saturday, November 4. The fireworks will start at 6.30pm and will be followed by a family event with food and a bar.

Tickets cost £6 on the gate or £2 for accompanied children.

Staunton Harold Sailing Club will be holding its own bonfire night from 7pm on Saturday, November 4. It will welcome all members, family, friends and people from the surrounding villagers with a build a guy competition for the children. There will also be hot pork and stuffing rolls as well as cakes available.

Admission costs £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for children under 14 with food and £5 or £4 without food. Those wanting to book tickets can email shscsocial@gmail.com.

The Etwall Fireworks Night, in aid of the Etwall Primary School PTA and Etwall Cricket Club, will be held on Friday, November 3.

The event will be held at Etwall Cricket Club with the gates opening at 5.45pm, fire eating show at 6.30pm and display at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £4 for a single or £12 for a family in advance or £5 for a single on the gate or £14 for the family.

They are available from the post office, Seven Wells, Etwall Pharmacy, One Stop Etwall, Spread Eagle, Hawk and Buckley or Hilton Opticians.

The Rolleston Scouts bonfire and firework display will be back with a bang from 5.30pm on Saturday, November 4, in the headquarters in Station Road.

The Guy judging will take place at 6pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and the display at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2 for children under 14 and free for under five year olds and can be bought from Stretton News. Prices on the gate are £6 for adults and £3 for children.

Alton Towers bosses have promised another amazing pair of fireworks displays to celebrate Bonfire Night weekend. As the theme park season draws to a close, the resort will host its biggest-ever display, lighting up the night sky from more locations across the park than ever before.

They will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, and pre-booking for this year's event is advised to guarantee entry.

It will use music and special effects to "capture the enchantment" of Alton Towers Resort, from the anticipation and excitement of being upside down on a rollercoaster to the enjoyment of a fun day out with all the family.

Guests will get the chance to enjoy rides in the dark until 9pm. A "Big Bang" VIP experience ticket has also been introduced for those wishing to add even more sparkle to their fireworks experience.

The ticket includes access to the best vantage point in the park, a priority ride pass on a choice of three rides, a glass of bubbly on arrival and a host of other benefits.

Pre-booking is advised and can be done online at www.altontowers.com. Prices start from £27.50 when booked online in advance. Big Bang tickets star from £48.50.

Stay safe when enjoying the fireworks

Bonfire night is enjoyed by millions of people every year but it is also a busy night for emergency services.

Firework injuries increased by 47 per cent from 2014 to 2015 according to the latest figures from hospitals in England, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has revealed.

The figures show that 168 people were admitted to hospital for firework injuries in 2015 and 2016, of that figure, 27 were children between the ages of 10 and 14, and 16 were between the ages of five and nine.

This year, the society is calling for people to follow the firework code to avoid injuries and get the figure down.

RoSPA recommends attending an organised firework display, but understands that people will hold their own celebrations at home. It has issued some tips to ensure the safety of yourself and everyone around you when dealing with fireworks, bonfires, and sparklers:

Fireworks

Only adults should deal with setting up firework displays, the lighting of fireworks and the safe disposal of fireworks once they have been used

Children and young people should watch and enjoy fireworks at a safe distance; make sure your audience is well away from the bonfire and fireworks

Make sure you have a torch, buckets of water, eye protection, gloves and a bucket of soft earth to put fireworks in

If you see debris that you think might be a firework or something that could be dangerous, alert the relevant person, avoid it, or douse it with water from a hose.

Bonfires

One person should be responsible for the bonfire, with knowledge of how to oversee it safely, and making sure to cordon off the area

Children should be supervised at all times when around the bonfire

Choose a site away from wooden fences, sheds and where children will be playing

Never pour petrol, paraffin or meths onto a fire – it is safer to use fire lighters to prevent flare-ups.

Sparklers

It is recommended that sparklers are not given to under-fives

Make sure everyone handling sparklers wears gloves and holds sparklers at arm's length while being lit

Never hold a baby in your arms while you are holding a sparkler, and don't wave sparklers close to other people

When the sparkler has finished put it in a bucket of cold water.

Sheila Merrill, public health adviser, said: "Historically, around 1,000 people visit A&E for treatment of a firework-related injury in the four weeks around Bonfire Night, with under-18s suffering many of the injuries. A quarter of injuries are in the street or other public places.

"Burn injuries can be life-changing, not just for the injured but also their families, as they can leave just as damaging mental scars as they can physical.

"It's even more devastating because these injuries can be avoided, through proper firework and bonfire conduct. We want people to understand the dangers, and follow simple safety steps to ensure everyone has an enjoyable, injury free celebration."

How to keep pets calm when the fireworks go off

A leading Staffordshire vets is advising pet owners on how to prevent their animals becoming stressed and unsettled as fireworks season gets under way.

Beverley Hawkins, veterinary nurse and behaviourist at Donnachie and Townley Vets, has warned this time of year can be a nightmare for terrified pets who become spooked as fireworks are used ever more frequently, not only for the traditional November 5 bonfire night, but also in celebration of Diwali, Christmas and New Year's Eve.

She said: "Unfortunately, some animals can react extremely badly, becoming so frenzied that they can injure themselves or even their owners, which can obviously result in serious consequences.

"The vast majority of stressed pets can be treated without any need to resort to medication, such as the use of desensitising CDs which get animals used to the noise of fireworks and plug-in pheromones."

Beverley also recommends a host of other tips to help pets cope with the commotion of fireworks season, including closing curtains before dusk and ensuring dogs and cats are inside when any celebrations are taking place.

She said: "There are a lot of things pet owners can do to help their animals, such as taking dogs for walks on a lead in the early evening and distracting animals with active play, television and music.

"However my top recommendation for owners is to remain calm. While it may be tempting to comfort a spooked cat or dog, this can actually be counter-productive. Both 'mollycoddling' and punishing a frightened pet could reinforce negative behaviour. If owners appear to be unaffected, pets will follow this example."

Be aware of what you are burning on the bonfire

The Environment Agency is reminding people it is illegal to burn many types of waste and setting fire to treated wood, tyres, plastics, rubber and oil can seriously harm health and pollute the environment.

Every year on November 5, bits of old furniture are used to build up the bonfire and stuff the Guy with scraps of used foam or old clothing.

Organisers are being asked to be vigilant over the materials deposited on their bonfire to prevent others from dumping illegal waste on it by keeping the location secure, and people will use bonfire night as an excuse to burn old furniture, mattresses or even household rubbish.

Households and organisers should only burn clean, non-commercial waste, so if you are organising a bonfire night make sure you know where the bonfire material has come from and that it is suitable.

People face a fine of up to £50,000 for illegally managing waste. More information and guidance on materials which are safe to burn on a bonfire and further information for organisers of bonfire and firework events can be found on .GOV website.

If the Environment Agency suspects illegal waste is to be burnt at an event, or there is a harm to the environment, they can issue a STOP notice which will prevent an event from taking place.

Organisers should ensure they know where the bonfire material has come from and that it is suitable. If anyone sees any suspicious activities they should contact the agency on 0800 807060 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.

