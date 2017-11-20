Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lovers of the festive season - get ready to be transported to the North Pole as a Burton farmer takes his love of Christmas decorations to the extreme by transforming one of his barns into an enchanting Christmas adventure.

Ivor Robinson, who every year sells Christmas trees from outside his home at the entrance to the National Forest Adventure Farm, has always wanted to create the ultimate Christmas display.

This year his festive experience is set to take Christmas decorating to the extreme.

More than 900 square metres of ply board, 8,000 gingerbread men and 50 real Christmas trees have gone in to creating the North Pole Adventure which includes a Victorian high street at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill.

The event, which immerses the barn in the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas, is the brainchild of designer Sam Bott of Unlocked Vision Entertainment, who has also created top attractions at the Westfield shopping Centre, in London, and Thorpe Park.

The brand new attraction, which has been lovingly handcrafted since the summer, includes an ice cave with Northern Lights display and interactive animatronic polar bear and, of course, Father Christmas.

Ivor, who started diversifying the farm with his brother Tom, in 2004, will unveil the two-hour long experience for the first time on Saturday, November 25.

He said: "Christmas is such a magical time of year. We wanted to create something a bit different which really embraces the spirit of Christmas and we have been so fortunate to work with such a talented team. Every part has been carefully thought out to offer the ultimate magical experience and we are so excited to open later this month."

The North Pole Adventure opens on Saturday, November 25, and will run on selected days all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Tickets are priced from £16 for children and £9 for adults and include entrance to the farm as well as a two hour fully-immersive trip to the North Pole.

After checking-in for your adventure and collecting your passport, you will travel to the North Pole via the magic portal.

You will then use special coins to purchase goodies from the sweet shop, help the Elves sort the parcels in the post office and meet Mother Christmas in her kitchen to make gingerbread men.

You will then visit the talking Polar Bear in his ice cave featuring the Northern Lights and of course meet the big man himself – Father Christmas – before selecting a present from the Elves Workshop.

For more information call 01283 533933. Alternatively, visit the website at www.adventurefarm.co.uk

