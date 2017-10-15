Drayton Manor is to open its doors for free to serving and retired members of the armed forces on selected dates throughout the Christmas period.

This year will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Staffordshire theme park offering free Christmas days to members of the British Armed Forces.

Beginning on Saturday, November 18, and then running on selected dates from then until the end of December, the whole park will be decorated in a festive style, including guaranteed snow showers up to three times a day at Thomas Land.

Christmas fare is also on the menu, with festive treats including candy canes, mince pies and Christmas cake on offer at the park – and even some mulled wine for mum and dad.

Father Christmas himself will be making a visit to the park, not to have a go on rollercoaster Shockwave, but to meet little ones who make their way to the park. Each child will receive a gift and gold ticket for free entry in 2018.

A 30 foot Christmas tree is the centrepoint of the park's makeover, with live reindeer also making an appearance at the 15-acre zoo.

Each selected Christmas day will end in style with a fireworks display.

Former and current serving members of the armed forces must show valid ID when entering the park, which can be in the form of a valid military personnel card, a MOD card, a band of brothers card or defence privilege card.

Veterans can also show a leaving certificate, proof of war pension or armed forces compensation card.

The selected Christmas dates in November are Saturday 18, Sunday 19, Friday 24 and Monday 27. While in December it will be open on Friday 1, Monday 4, Friday 8, Monday 11, Friday 15, Saturday 23, Sunday 24, Wednesday 27 and Sunday 31.

