Ghostly activitivies are on their way to the National Forest for children to savour during the forthcoming half-term break.

Conkers, in Moira, is set to show a new Sonic Halloween film in its 4D cinema this October half-term. The film, featuring popular video game character Sonic the Hedgehog, will be shown from Saturday, October 14, to Sunday, November 5.

It forms part of a range of adventures and activities available to visitors over October half-term from October 14 to Sunday, October 29.

These include daily shows, craft and range activities:

Daily Halloween craft experience from 11am to 4pm

Ranger activities at 10.30am, noon, 1.30pm and 3pm daily

Bubblepop - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22

Sublime Science - 11.30am and 2:30pm on Monday, October 23, and Wednesday, October 25

Dippy's Clown Show - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 24

Flip's Clown Show - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, October 26

Steve the Juggler - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Friday, October 27

Halloween: A Nightmare on Panto Street on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29

Halloween themed paint a pot, open daily from noon to 4pm

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "The 4D cinema has become a great success since it opened earlier this year and we're delighted to bring the new Sonic Halloween film to visitors this October. With that and all of the other special activities available for half-term, there's plenty for families to do, indoors and out."

In case of bad weather, there will also be indoor experiences to keep the family entertained, such as the Enchanted Forest Play zone, interactive exhibits and 4D cinema.

All of the activities are included in the general admission ticket. Anyone wanting to book tickets can do do by calling 01283 216633 or visiting here

