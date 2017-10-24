Fang-tastic entertainment is on the way to a Burton shopping centre - as Halloween arrives in time for half term.

The Octagon shopping centre is set to give families spooky thrills with a host of free activities from Monday October 23 to Saturday October 28.

Activities will include free arts and crafts throughout the week, free face-painting on the Friday and a meet and greet with a monster on Saturday.

Children can also take part in a colouring competition and treasure trail throughout the centre with a treat for each child taking part, simply by taking their form into The Entertainer.

The zone will be open from 10am until 4pm each day, and positioned by F. Hinds and Evans near the escalators. Shoppers will also be able to enter through the centre's website and social media for a chance to win a selection of treats from Subway and Costa Coffee.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

General manager Peter Hardingham said: "We're delighted to be providing families and shoppers with some fang-tastic entertainment throughout the half term and look forward to welcoming vampires, werewolves, monsters, ghosts and mere mortals."

More information on what is happening at the shopping centre is available at www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk