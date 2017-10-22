Halloween fun is coming to Rosliston Forestry Centre, including tricks, treats and a visit from Dr Frankenstein himself.

The centre, on Burton Road in Swadlincote will be hosting the family event, which will include a spooky, interactive show, hosted by the one and only Dr Frankenstein on Friday, October 27.

Throughout the afternoon, little ones can tap into their creative side and create their own scary monster, with a party at the end of the day to celebrate with a host of Halloween-themed activities.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, the leader of South Derbyshire district council, said the event would be something to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Councillor Wheeler said: "This is a Halloween experience not to be missed. There is something for the whole family to enjoy, with interactive activities, a show and a Halloween party all packed into one hour.

"Be sure to get your tickets early so you and your little ghouls don’t miss out."

The interactive show from Dr Frankenstein will start at intervals throughout the day at 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Every child attending on the day will receive a goody bag, while adults will get a free hot drink.

Anybody interested in attending are being advised to wear warm clothing and comfortable, appropriate footwear, and are welcome to wear their spooky Halloween costume to get into the mood.

Tickets are £5 per person, with children aged two and under getting free entry. Tickets can be bought from The Barn Shop at Rosliston Forestry Centre or by calling 01283 563483.