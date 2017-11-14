Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For panto lovers who fancy watching a show less commonly staged - but still with the sparkling appeal of a famous, traditional title – then the Mickleover Players have a show right up your street – or strase.

This cracking new version of the Germanic tale, courtesy of Alan Frayn at Stage Right Creative, could be just what you're looking for. True to its roots in folklore, but packed full of up-to-date comedy, this is "much more of a panto" than many other versions.

Sour-Kraut (the witch) and Rat-Worst (the chief rat) battle it out against Fairy Strudel and a host of comical characters, including Dame Helga, the local sausage maker, with some unusual scenes including Helga’s pig farm and a hilarious sausage cooking routine.

There's plenty of involvement from a very lively chorus and troupe of dancers, particularly the junior members, who get to play piglets, rats and the young townsfolk, who are spirited away by the Piper. A sure hit this Christmas for all generations.

The Pied Piper is being performed in C Hall at John Port School, in Etwall. Performance times are Friday, December 1 at 7.15pm; Saturday, December 2 at 2pm and 6.30pm; Friday, December 8 at 7.15pm, and Saturday, December 9 at 2pm and 6.30pm

Tickets, priced £7 for adults, £6 for concessions and £5 for children, are available at Devonshire Drive Post Office, in Mickleover, or by calling Paul on 07840 116592. Alternatively, you can reserve tickets online now at mickleoverplayers.co.uk

