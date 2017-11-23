Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop star Tom Fletcher from top band McFly will be in Ashby at the weekend to sign copies of his latest children's book, The Christmasaurus: The Musical Edition.

He will be at Tesco supermarket, in Resolution Road, Ashby, on Saturday, November 25, from 10am where a lucky few fans will be able to meet him and have their books signed.

The Christmasaurus tells the tale of a little boy called William and a dinosaur. The pair meet on Christmas Eve and go on a magical adventure about discovering your heart's true desire and learning that nothing is impossible.

There are a limited number of tickets available, which fans can get their hands on by buying a copy of the new musical edition of the book, which comes with a soundtrack of 14 festive songs, all written and performed by Tom.

The wristbands to meet him are available from the customer services desk and proof of purchase may be required.

The star has penned a number of children's books in recent years after becoming a father for the first time in 2014. His children's books include The Dinosaur that Pooped a Planet, There's a Monster in Your Bed and The Christmasaurus.

The musical edition of the book is available from Tesco for £7.

Tom shot to fame as part of chart-topping pop band, McFly in 2004 which has seven number one hits under its belt and two number one albums.

He has also gained a large following on his social media pages after sharing adorable photos and videos of his daily life with his two children, Buzz and Buddy.

The story f his daily life will also be told on the stage in London starring Tom himself, his wife Giovanna, sister Carrie-Ann and bandmates Harry Judd and Matt Willis. The show, at the Eventim Apollo London from Thursday, December 21 to Thursday, December 28.

Who are McFly?

Pop sensation, McFly, formed in London in 2003, taking their name from Back to the Future character, Marty McFly.

The band is made up of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd. They rose to fame after Busted invited them on their tour in 2004. Now, the band has teamed up with Matt Willis and James Bourne from other top pop band Busted to create McBusted, which has seen huge success.

McFly has currently sold 1.5 million records in the UK alone and more than 10 million records worldwide.

They have a huge catalogue of top hits, including All About You, Five Colours in her Hair, Star Girl and a cover of the Queen classic, Don't Stop Me Now.