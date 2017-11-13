Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families wanting to get closer to the Christmas magic are being invited to embrace some festive fun with the animals.

Twycross Zoo is making a stand against the traditional two-minute visit to see Santa and wants do things a little differently this year by making that visit a little bit more special for its guests.

Although most youngster look forward to that grotto moment with Santa, zoo bosses said they came up with the idea as queues can be long, children are sometimes wary and a little scared, and parents often feeling rushed.

This year, the big man himself is taking time out of his busy schedule to visit Twycross and will be there on selected dates between Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 24, so children can spend time with him at multiple times throughout their visit, at their own leisure.

Youngsters will be able to take advantage of a magical photo opportunity on the festive sleigh, interactive activities where they can take part in Santa's Key Tree, listen to him read a story or feed the penguins.

Ryan Floyd, guest services manager for Twycross Zoo, said: "As a conservation zoo, we are passionate about providing immersive experiences and we wanted our Christmas offering to reflect those values."

During the day, Santa will enchant visitors at his story-telling sessions, which will take place in the Explorer Café from 11.15am to 11.45am and 3pm to 3.30pm. The stories, specially written for Twycross Zoo, will be about William the Donkey, who visitors can also meet, and wildlife conservation work in the countries Santa visits every year.

New for 2017, Santa's Key Tree will ensure that all children have their presents delivered on time – chimney or no chimney. Upon arrival all boys and girls will be presented with a magical key to be placed on the Key Tree, ready for Santa to collect on Christmas Eve morning. Guests can watch Santa collecting the keys live on Christmas morning through Facebook.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Visitors can also have their photo taken with Santa, meet pets and butterflies with him, watch festive films in the Study Centre and take part in arts and craft sessions.

Although Twycross Zoo is open to the public from 10am to 5pm daily, the Christmas activities are only available on selected dates. These will be Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, and 9 and 10, and the week before Christmas on Thursday to Sunday, December 21 to 24.



More information about Christmas events is available here or by calling 0844 474 1777.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk