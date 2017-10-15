Fearful fun returns to Chatsworth this half-term with Halloween activities throughout the garden and farmyard for little monsters.

Lurking around every corner will be spooktacular surprises for all ages; from handling reptilian monsters and creepy crafts, to pumpkin trails and fright flights.

Popular with adults and children alike, the fright flight leaves the farmyard and enters the deep, dark woods, home to witches and ghouls.

For those who aren't too scared, visitors can get close to a variety of scaly reptiles from the animal kingdom before transforming into zombies with face painting.

Only the bravest will enter the creepy, abandoned tunnel in the garden in order to follow the Halloween trail of pumpkins. And if the Halloween horrors get a bit too much, the nostalgic sound of the barrel organ will bring visitors back to the land of the living.

Visit www.chatsworth.org for more information on dates, times and prices.

