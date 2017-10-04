Parents have been rushing to get their tots photographed and entered into this year's Burton Mail Baby and Toddler of the Year competition.

Mums and dads have been keen to get their youngsters involved and possibly bag themselves a share of the £1,500 prize money.

Photographer Andrea Powell has been in Coopers Square shopping centre snapping pictures since Monday, October 2, and is keen for more parents to get involved in the action.

Photo sessions are available between 9.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday from Monday, October 9 until Saturday, October 14. Pictures can also be taken on Sunday, October 8, between 10.30am and 4pm.

The sessions are free, and professional packages can be bought from Andrea at £12 for a single photo, two for £21 and larger packages can be purchased for up to £36.

Parents of little ones across the area have been quick to get involved and join the competition. Justyna Kreft, mum to Jakub Amielko said she hadn't planned to take part, but wanted to get a photo of her son.

She said: "It was a really quick decision. We were shopping and I saw the photographer so we got a photo of Jakub. I'm really looking forward to seeing his photo in the paper."

Rachel Glover, had a photo of her son Jacob, who is 19 months old, taken for the competition.

She said: "He loved having his photo taken; he was quite happy to sit there. He's a real poser!"

Entrants are divided into four age categories; newborn to nine months, 10 to 18 months, 19 to 35 months and three to five years old.

The photos taken at the photo sessions will be printed in a supplement in the Burton Mail; readers will pick their favourite 40 tots. Voting can be done by using in-paper voting coupons which will be published in the paper from Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Readers can vote as many times as they like, but can only vote once per coupon.

A panel will then decide the overall winners from the categories. The winner of each age category will win a £250 prize, and the overall winner will also win £500 and the title of Baby or Toddler of the Year 2017.

The Burton Mail is published by Trinity Mirror and, as such, standard Trinity Mirror rules apply; see www.burtonmail.co.uk/rules for details. The winners will be announced early next year.

