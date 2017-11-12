Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton is set for a special visit from a very inquisitive puppet to help celebrate Small Business Saturday.

Buckie, the cheeky blue puppet, will be making an appearance in Burton town centre on Saturday, December 2, to help celebrate the day.

Small Business Saturday is a national, grassroots campaign which highlights the successes of small business, aimed at encouraging consumers and residents throughout the area to shop at independent businesses.

Tilley Bancroft, an award-winning filmmaker, animator and puppeteer, has been chosen as one of the small businesses chosen to be profiled in the run-up to the event on Saturday, December 2.

She said: "It's going to be a really celebratory day. Buckie will have an entourage following him taking pictures and videos and putting Burton businesses firmly on the map on small business Saturday.

"Buckie can be a bit cheeky. He loves to poke his nose into whatever's going on and loves having selfies taken. We think it will be a lot of fun."

Buckie will be having a tour around some of Burton's independent businesses, including Langan's Tea Rooms, the Calm Yoga studio, Ahoy Sailor Vintage, The Hideaway, Helen's Bakehouse and Tea Rooms, among others, including Burton Market Hall.

Councillor Colin Whittaker, deputy leader for cultural services at East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "We are delighted that Buckie wants to visit our Christmas craft market.

"It'll be a great chance for him to find a special gift for his loved ones from the work of local makers as well as from our regular traders."

A hashtag, aiming to promote the event has already been set up, #BuckieLovesSmallBiz, will help those who can’t make it to Burton to follow his adventures on social media, including Twitter and Facebook.

Anybody interested in finding out more about Buckie and his trip to Burton can do so online at www.burtonsmallbusiness.co.uk