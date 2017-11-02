Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dinosaurs will once again roam international soil when the globally-acclaimed production, Walking With Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular returns next year.

Based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, the spectacular will star Michaela Strachan as 'Huxley' the paleontologist and will tour arenas across the country including Birmingham and Nottingham.

Watched by more than nine million people in more than 250 cities around the world, this updated production will showcase spectacular and colourful changes to the dinosaurs based on the latest scientific research including the likely feathering of some species.

The show is produced by Global Creatures headed by Carmen Pavlovic who said, "I am thrilled that Walking With Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular is embarking on an international tour. A new generation is ready to experience these life–size beasts in this awe-inspiring spectacle, which has still not been matched in terms of scale and quality.

"Many of our creatures have "evolved" since the last tour, now featuring distinctive display feathers, head crests and tail fans, reflecting recent discoveries about the physical nature of these massive creatures. This show remains a must-see for audiences of all ages."

The one-hour, 40-minute show depicts the dinosaurs' evolution with almost cinematic realism. Walking With Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular has scenes of the interactions between dinosaurs, how carnivorous dinosaurs evolved to walk on two legs, and how the herbivores fended off their more agile predators.

Nine species are represented from the entire 200 million year reign of the dinosaurs. The show includes the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the terror of the ancient terrain, as well as the Plateosaurus and Liliensternus from the Triassic period, the Stegosaurus and Allosaurus from the Jurassic period and Torosaurus and Utahraptor from the awesome Cretaceous period.

The largest of them, the Brachiosaurus, is 11 metres tall and 17 metres from nose to tail. It took a team of 50 - including engineers, fabricators, skin makers, artists and painters, and animatronic experts - a year to build the production.

The history of the world is played out with the splitting of the earth’s continents, and the transition from the arid desert of the Triassic period is given over to the lush green prairies and forces of the later Jurassic. Oceans form, volcanoes erupt, a forest catches fire - all leading to the impact of the massive comet, which struck the earth, and forced the extinction of the dinosaurs.

The show originated in Australia, where after years of planning, Walking With Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular came to life in 2007. Soon after this successful season, the show went on to conquer North America, Europe and Asia garnering record-breaking audiences.

Walking With Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular will perform at Arena Birmingham from July 26-28 and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham from August 7-8. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster here

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk