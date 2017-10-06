With October half-term on its way, finding exciting things to do with the kids for free is no mean feat. Worry not, you might be able to get into Legoland Windsor free-of-charge at the end of the month. That's a massive saving of £50

There's no catch or handy trick needed you just need to have forward planned so cleverly that you named your children certain names, so one day they would get into Legoland for free and save you some wonga.

All your children need to be is named after one of the main characters from the new Lego NinjaGo movie.

According to our sister title the Manchester Evening News, To get free entry, adults or children will need to be named Lloyd, Kai, Jay, Nya, Zane, or Cole. Okay, so they're not the most common names in the land but Lego is a business and they can't be letting thousands of visitors in for free every day - they need to turn a profit at the end of the day..

The offer runs from October 13 to October 30. Lego say proof of identity has to be shown. For more info head to the Legoland website here

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk