Fancy being on TV this Christmas? Bargain Hunt is filming its festive special at an Etwall auctioneers and wants you to join in the party atmosphere.

Popular BBC show Bargain Hunt has chosen Hansons Auctioneers to film its Christmas show on Thursday, November 23.

Presenter Anita Manning will be heading to the auctioneers for the filming and Charles Hanson, owner of the saleroom, wants to invite as many people as possible to join in as extras.

He said: "This is a wonderful opportunity to get the Christmas festivities under way early. I would love as many people as possible to join us at the saleroom in Etwall to make the event extra special. It's a chance to show the nation that Derbyshire people have a fantastic festive spirit.

"All our auctions are free to attend and open to the public and that's also the case when Bargain Hunt are filming here. Anita Manning will be here to present the show and I will be auctioning the lots purchased by Bargain Hunt competitors.

"As well as watching the excitement of the auction unfold and, perhaps, bidding to buy some unique Christmas presents, or even a Bargain Hunt buy, people will be able to see how the programme is made.

"As well as enjoying some festive magic, they could easily be on TV this Christmas because the cameras always pan across the salesroom to show the packed audience.

"We had a record attendance of nearly 300 people here at Hansons last time Bargain Hunt was here in the summer and the crowd even did a Mexican wave.

"Obviously, as it's the Bargain Hunt Christmas Special, we have a few plans up our sleeve at Hansons to make it a day to remember. But I can't reveal what they are as that would spoil the fun.

"Begin your Christmas celebrations early, join us and do some of your Christmas shopping with us."

Bargain Hunt will be filming at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday, November 23. The auction starts at 10am. Café facilities are available. To find out more email service@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call 01283 733988.