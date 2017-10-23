Warning: Graphic content

Everyone's favourite zombie drama, The Walking Dead is set to return to our screens tonight on Monday, October 23.

Season eight of the popular show will kick off at 9pm tonight and viewers can tune in by watching on FOX, the global entertainment channel.

The series focuses on sheriff deputy Rick Grimes, played by British actor Andrew Lincoln, and his fight to stay alive after a zombie plague hits the earth. After waking up from a coma to discover a zombie apocalypse is happening on his doorstep, he manages to reunite with his family and quickly becomes the leader of a group of survivors. However, as they attempt to survive and protect themselves, they soon fine that it's not just the 'walkers' that they need to safeguard themselves from. There's tragedy for Rick along the way as he wife dies and many of the group of survivors meet with gruesome ends at the hand of zombies or other survivors as the world goes crazy.

This season will see Rick go to war with evil Negan and his group all the Saviors and it's sure to be the most explosive series yet.

Can't wait for the new series tonight? Make you're up to date on everything that's happened since the show started in 2010, before you settle down tonight, with out handy guide:

Catch up on the Walking Dead Seasons 1 to 7

Series 1

Sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes wakes from a coma discovering a world taken over by zombies. After becoming friends with Morgan Jones, whom he becomes separated from, Rick travels to Atlanta to find his wife and his son, and his police partner, Shane, encountering other survivors. They travel to the Centers for Disease Control, CDD, but find out no cure exists for the epidemic.

Series 2

Travelling from Atlanta, Rick's group takes shelter at Hershel Greene's farm while they search for Carol's missing daughter. Tensions between Rick's group and Hershel's family worsen after it is discovered that Hershel has kept his friends and family that have turned into zombies, including Carol's daughter, in his barn. Shane and Rick's friendship becomes increasingly unhinged when his wife, Lori, reveals that she is pregnant. Rick is forced to kill Shane with a knife in self-defence. Carl then shoots Shane in the head after he reanimates as a walker. The noise draws walkers, forcing Rick's group and Hershel's surviving family to flee the farm.

Series 3

Eight months after fleeing Hershel's farm, Rick's group finds a prison, which they clear of zombies to make their new home. Lori dies in childbirth, and Rick becomes withdrawn from the group. Meanwhile, Andrea is rescued by Michonne and the two discover Woodbury, a fortified town led by a man known as the Governor. He learns of Rick's group at the prison, causing conflict between the groups. Rick's group eventually raids and destroys Woodbury, but the Governor has Andrea killed and escapes. Woodbury's citizens live with Rick’s group at the prison.

Series 4

Several months after the Governor's attack, a deadly flu kills many of the population at the prison. The Governor finds his former right-hand men and kills them, taking over their group and destroys the prison. Rick's group are forced to separate and flee, but not before Hershel and the Governor are killed. The survivors divide, face their own trials and meet new faces before finding signs pointing to a safe haven called Terminus. One by one, they reunite at Terminus, but all the group are captured for an unknown purpose.

Series 5

Rick discovers the residents of Terminus are cannibals, but the group manage to destroy Terminus and reunite. Some are injured and kidnapped to Grady, a hospital run by corrupt cops and doctors. When everybody regroups, they are approached by Aaron, inviting them to join a fortified community called Alexandria. The group are initially welcomed, but as the residents have not faced the zombie threat directly, Rick's group starts to take charge. Morgan, who has been searching for Rick, arrives and is shocked to see Rick killing an Alexandrian, who has been abusing his wife, in anger.

Series 6

The residents of Alexandria put more trust in Rick's group to protect the town better. A group known as the Wolves use a zombie horde to attack Alexandria, and many lives are lost before the living regain control. While recovering, they learn of a community called the Hilltop, who offer to help trade supplies if they can end the threat of the extortionist Saviors led by a man named Negan. Although Rick's group decimate one Savior outpost, they are later caught by Negan, and forced to swear loyalty to him.

Series 7

Negan murders Glenn and Abraham to coerce Rick's loyalty. Rick initially submits, but Michonne persuades him to fight back, and he recruits the Scavengers to help. Separately, Carol and Morgan befriend Ezekiel of The Kingdom, another survivor community, while Maggie and Rosita rally Hilltop. Alexandria is attacked by the Saviors aided by the turncoat Scavengers, but the Kingdom and Hilltop forces arrive to help. The three communities declare war on the Saviors.

Now you're up to date - enjoy season eight.