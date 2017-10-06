The 50s American Diner in Church Gresley has been crowned the best World Cuisine restaurant in the Midlands - less than a year after it was closed for five weeks by a fire.

The restaurant scooped the national award in competition with other rivals from throughout the whole of the UK, 10 months after it was faced with possible permanent closure.

The win comes after owners Trish Whitehouse and Jeff Laight were left devastated when a fryer burst into flames in December 2016, almost destroying the 67-year-old diner in the process.

The fire, which cost the diner £70,000 in total, saw the premises close for five weeks while the owners wondered if the business could ever recover.

They say they would have never believed that they could be going home with a national award less than a year later - but that is exactly what happened on Monday, October 2 at the Food England Awards.

The pair took manager Sydney Money, 23, and chef Ben Corcoran, 18, to the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel for the awards ceremony.

The group were in shock when the diner, in John Street, Church Gresley, was called out as the Best World Cuisine restaurant in the Midlands.

Trish said: "When they called our name for the Midlands award, we were stunned. When they moved on to the overall winner and called our name again we were in complete shock.

"Our customers have been really pleased for us, and it was down to them that we were even put up for the award in the first place, so we are really grateful."

The couple bought the diner in 2004, although its history goes back much further back than that. The building was originally known as Murphy's Diner when it was standing proud in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the 1950s, becoming a popular place for teens to stop by after finishing classes at the local colleges - before it was transported to Church Gresley.

The diner has proved so popular that a group of Americans who would go to Murphy's Diner as teens came to the UK to sample the recipes made by Jeff, who is also head chef at the restaurant. He offers American classics from Meatloaf and traditional mac and cheese to thick milkshakes and homemade American pancakes for dessert.

Trish said: "We're still in touch with some of the Class of '57 who came over to the diner and they gave us some of their memorabilia of the diner because they said it belongs in the diner.

"The jacket that is displayed in the diner was Maryellen McCarthy's who we have kept close contact with."

Now the diner can add a trophy from the Food Awards England to its list of achievements from over the years.

Irfan Younis, chief executive of organisers Creative Oceanic, said: "We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English food industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

"These were the fourth annual Food Awards England. They are a true reflection of the talent in the country and we want to make sure that the hard work and determination of English food professionals don't go unnoticed.

"We were very happy to welcome the guests and celebrate with them. Congratulations to all finalists and winners."

The diner battled other regional winners Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Manchester and Nelsons Diner in Newbury, but came out triumphant taking the national title.

Meanwhile, world cuisine restaurant Cosmo in Derby took the crown of Best Oriental Establishment in the country.

