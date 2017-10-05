Sweet dreams are made of cheese - and so will Christmas as Asda is set to be selling an advent calendar full of our favourite dairy food.

On the back that Aldi has revealed plans to sell an advent calendar filled with wine this festive season, Asda may just have have come up with the perfect accompaniment.

The supermarket giant has announced that they will be selling the special advent calendar - filled entirely with cheese which means there will be 24 different cheeses to scoff in the run up to Christmas Day.

According to our sister title The Liverpool Echo the calendar, which is set to go on sale in November, is 'one to open Caerphilly'.

The calendar is the brainchild of a cheese-loving blogger named Annem Hobson, and will feature 24 individually-wrapped varieties, including Applewood, Mexicana and Jarlsberg.

Annem said: "Cheese. I love it. I'd go as far as saying I love it more than chocolate. After searching high and low and discovering there shockingly wasn’t already one on the market, I launched a campaign after creating one handmade prototype last Christmas.

"The response was overwhelming with more than 11,000 of you cheese lovers signing up to get one in 2017. After a busy year of figuring out packaging, wrapping my head around contracts, retailers, trademarks and more, I’m thrilled to announce they will be on sale in Asda stores nationwide!"

So - want to get your cheesy hands on one? The calendars will go on sale in Asda stores on Monday, November 6 - or you can learn how to make your own here

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk