Shoppers looking to get an early taste of Christmas are in luck – Aldi has released a special range of flavoured mince pies, ranging from gin to gingerbread.

With nine varieties to choose from, inspired by the biggest food and drink trends of 2017, the mince pie collection ranges from sloe gin-infused mince to gingerbread topped, as well as gluten-free and simple original flavours.

The range is set to hit shelves in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter on November 14.

Julie Ashfield, joint managing director of corporate buying at Aldi UK, said: "At Aldi we know that Christmas hasn't really started until you've had your first mince pie. This year's mince pie offering is better than ever, with more than one different premium flavour for each day of the week."

Aldi's Specially Selected Sloe Gin Mince Tarts will cost £2.29 for a pack of six. The pastry tarts are filled with a mincemeat and sloe gin filling, with a flaked almond topping.

The "showstopper" of the collection is Aldi's Specially Selected Exquisite Mince Pies - £2.99 for six. A description from Aldi reads: "These luscious festive goodies are made with delicious all-butter pastry, fragrant frangipane and filled with decadent mincemeat of juicy raisins, sultanas, currants and glacé cherries, and then hand-finished with crunchy roasted almonds."

Aldi's Specially Selected All Butter Almond Mince Tarts are billed as an "alternative to traditional mince pies." These patisserie-style pastry tarts, with a sweet almond mincemeat filling and flaked almond topping, are "the ultimate after dinner treat", according to the discount supermarket chain.

Another twist on the classic festive treat are Specially Selected Topped Mince Pies, which will cost £1.49 for four. They come in a shortcrust butter crumb pastry with a sweet Florentine or gingerbread topping.