Burton's MP Andrew Griffiths has hailed the country's beer brewers, as new national statistics showed that the UK exported around one billion pints during the last year.

Statistics released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, DEFRA, revealed the incredible number of pints were exported from the country, which makes beer the second largest food and drink to be exported. It is second only to whiskey and is shipped to countries as far flung as Japan and New Zealand.

Burton has a long and famous brewing history and a number of major breweries are based in the town, including Molson Coors and Marston's. It is also home to one of the countries largest brewing museums in the National Brewery Centre and the town has been lauded by MP, Andrew Griffiths for the part it plays in the exporting of beer.

Mr Griffiths said: "As the home of British brewing, Burton can be proud in playing its part in exporting pints to beer lovers around the world. The increase in exports is a strong endorsement for an industry that remains so important to Burton.

"As the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, now more than ever, it is important that the 'made in Britain' brand is promoted and that UK products are available on the shelves, or in the pumps, to people right across the world."

More than 500 breweries were opened across the country during the last year, to meet the demand for British-brewed pints, according to DEFRA, and pints have been shipped out to a record 121 countries.

Mark Garnier, the international trade minister and MP for the Wyre Forest has said what good news the exporting statistics are for the brewing industry across the country.

Mr Garnier said: "The boost in beer exports is great news for United Kingdom breweries and beer enthusiasts across the globe.

"Our beer industry now exports to more countries than ever before and, as an international economic department, we are committed to help them build on this success to make the most of rising demand.

"British breweries can use our overseas network which operates in 108 countries, or look for live exporting opportunities on our digital hub great.gov.uk, to build their brands abroad as part of a global Britain."

