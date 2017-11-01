Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birds Bakery's much-loved salted caramel doughnuts, which have won the hearts of people across Burton and South Derbyshire, are back to stay.

The previously limited edition doughnuts were rolled out in May to raise money for the Children's Trust and then again in June, earning funds for the British Red Cross Manchester Fund to help victims of the Manchester Arena bombing in May.

On both occasions the doughnuts have been introduced for charity, they have sold out, raising thousands of pounds for good causes. The first time they were introduced, 9,500 of the treats were baked, which was raised to 10,000 the second time.

poll loading What is your favourite sweet treat from Birds? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Salted Caramel Doughnut Elephant's Foot Jam and Cream Doughnut Caramel Doughnut Jam and Cream Tart

The doughnuts proved to be so popular bosses have decided now is the time to bring them back for good.

The bakery, which has stores in Burton, Stretton, Branston, Swadlincote, Ashby and Uttoxeter, will stock the sweet treats in all shops from Tuesday through to Saturday and will cost £1 each.

(Image: Birds Bakery)

History of Birds

Birds the Confectioners was founded by three brothers; Frank, Thomas and Reginald Bird in 1919 after they returned from fighting in the First World War when they bought a store in Derby. In the war years, the bakery was limited in the number of goods it could produce, due to strict rationing. These limits led to long queues outside the shops, as everyone tried to get their hands on their favourite treats.

The first caramel doughnut was introduced in 1988, and the popular treat is still going strong, with more than 12,000 sold every week.

The first Expresso store opened in the Eagle Centre, Derby in 1998 offering takeaway food. In 2015, Burton Expresso in High Street was refitted and the Expresso brand came to an end. The takeaway products proved to be so popular they are offered in any shop with an oven.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk