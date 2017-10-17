Burton Caribbean Association is urging visitors to join them for a "fun and informative" afternoon to learn more about their activities.

The Association, in Uxbridge Street, will be holding its 2017 open day from 1pm to 4pm on Tuesday, October 24.

The event is open to the whole community to raise awareness of the organisation and venue as well as the assistance it can provide.

The afternoon will include some "taster" sessions for the community to take part in, such as short salsa dancing and boxercise. There will also be Caribbean food tasting and health checks for those who attend.

A spokesman said: "This will be a fun and informative afternoon, and is open to the whole community to attend. We hope it will raise awareness of the organisation/venue, and the assistance it can provide, plus develop community spirit by bringing people together to have fun and a good time.

"Local organisations and voluntary groups will be there to give advice, information and answer any questions you may have."

Admission to the event is free for those who want to attend. More information is available at burtoncaribbean.co.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk