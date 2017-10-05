A slice of Bavaria is on its way to Burton for four days later this month - thanks to the popular Dogtoberfest beer festival.

The festival, which takes place at the Dog in Lichfield Street, is celebrating its third year by paying homage to the world-famous traditional German event Oktoberfest.

Organised by landlord John Mclaughlin, the four day festival will boast an array of stunning beers, oompah music and bratwursts while staff will be dressing for the occasion in lederhosen.

John, 32, said: "When I first started we held our first beer festival in October and I wanted to go along the lines of a typical Oktoberfest. I was musing over a few beers when I came up with the name and I think it rolls off the tongue quite well. The past two years have been a great success and it is the highlight of the Dog’s calendar.

"We have two festivals a year, this one and one in May to celebrate our birthday and we always have a right laugh."

As part of the festival, John teams up with a different brewery every year for Dogtoberfest and this year it is the turn of Leeds based brewery Ridgeside.

John said: "I went to a festival down there and tasted one of their beers and it was fantastic, I was instantly won over by it. Ridgeside was relatively new to the scene and I started getting their beers for the pub. I was always really impressed so I approached them and they said it was a real pleasure to get on board.

"Teaming up with other brewers always gets a really good reaction. I think that because Burton has such a strong brewing heritage a lot of people jump at the chance to come to the town and use it as a platform for their beers. They like to take the opportunity to pay homage to Burton and its brewing history."

During the festival guests will also get the chance to learn more about Ridgeside brewers as part of "meet the brewer" night.

John said: "There will so much going on and we try really hard to make sure that there is something for everyone. We have been working on some really cool German playlists and there will be live music on the Sunday.

"There will be plenty of card and board games going on and a meat raffle with goods kindly donated by Tony’s Butchers which is based on New Street. We get another pop up bar, lots of German food and a great selection of drinks of course.

"I am massively excited but I don’t know how excited the customers will be about me getting my legs out in my lederhosen!"

Only in its third year, the Dog has already won acclaim from ale-lovers in Burton. In April last year, the pub was runner-up in the best pub of the year, voted by members of the Burton and South Derbyshire Campaign for Real Ale, beaten only by Burton Bridge Inn, and beating previous winners such as the Coopers Tavern.

Entry to Dogtoberfest is free and the festival will kick off at noon on Thursday, October 12, and run until 10pm on Sunday, October 15.

