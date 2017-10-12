A Burton landlord who made the leap from from working as flight cabin crew to craft beers is celebrating success after getting two stunning accolades from the beer business, just 16 months in.

Pete Spittles, landlord of The Last Heretic on Station Street, has hit the headlines recently after earning a place in next year's Good Beer Guide and making an appearance on TV. He has followed that up with hitting the big time by featuring in Lonely Planet's global beer tour.

The achievements have come as a surprise to Pete who only ventured into the pub industry 16 months ago, after 21 long and happy years working as cabin crew.

The 50-year-old, said: "I think it is great considering how long I have been at it. I have always drunk real ale so I was coming into it knowing what is good and what is not and I completed a course at Marston's in beer management for good measure. I enjoy interacting with people and having a laugh while working, so this job gives me the freedom to be myself."

Although Pete admits taking the leap into the new venture was a risk, he said he always had faith that Burton was the place to be.

He said: "I was apprehensive about the competition in the area but I had thought about what I wanted to achieve and my location fits in well with the other pubs and Indians around the area.

"It was a risk because I bought the shop without the licence, so had I not got the licence I would have been in limbo but I know Burton is the home of beer so I had faith that Burton was the place to be."

After researching Burton to see what the town was famous for, Pete developed a strong vision based around the Last Heretic - who was Burton-born Edward Wightman. He became the last person to be burned at the stake for heresy in England in 1612. He was a radical Anabaptist.

Pete said: "I read a lot about it and liked the ring of it so I focused the furniture on that theme. I found church pews and chairs and I even think the bar looks like an altar.

"I think people like the ambiance of the pub and the textures, colour and furniture fit in with the name, and lots of couples enjoy sitting out in the beer garden at the back which is really nice all year round but especially beautiful in the summer."

Now Pete’s hard work is paying off and he is delighted to have made it into both Lonely Planet book, and the Good Beer Guide, hailed as two of the Bibles when it comes to beer and brewing.

He said: "I had no idea I would feature in any of them but to be included in both is such an honour. I didn’t know when the people were coming for either of them but I think it is best to do it that way as they know that is the standard all the time.

"It definitely helps boost interest being in the Good Beer Guide as it raises the profile of what I do. Lonely Planet is on an international scale and I would like to think that if people are visiting the area that they would want to pop in for a pint or two."

The Good Beer Guide, which is in its 45th edition, is a fully revised and updated guide that recommends pubs in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and offshore islands that serve the best real ale, judged by members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Last Heretic, which is a freehouse, featured alongside the Fuggle and Nugget, another Burton micro-pub, with Pete saying that their popularity is on the up as a result of their array of cask ales and craft beers.

He said: "I think the way micro-pubs are going is great. They offer a range of beers and there is more freedom to go and source local beers, while mainstream pubs can focus on other beers.

"There are three micro-pubs in Burton and I think this reflects the popularity of micro-pubs to see two out of three in this guide and it helps put Burton on the map.

"We have a great football team and with venues such as the National Brewery Centre attracting supporters, we have a great opportunity showcase our beers. People can have a couple and then might end up coming back for a weekend.

"Burton has got a lot to offer on the beer front and it is the home of brewing, so I am proud to be part of that."

Pete said he is really happy where he is and attributes the success to his regular customers who he said "make the pub what it is".

He said: "I think the best thing is the regulars I get through the door and the crowd is really varied when it comes to different ages.

"It is a good spot and I am really happy here but for me the regulars make the pub what it is. People have a chat with others and it is a great atmosphere. I also get good footfall here with the added bonus of match days."

Aside from pulling pints and entertaining punters, Pete’s other love is charity and he uses his work as a platform to raise for those in need.

He said: "I have been raising money for a few charities; the riding for the disabled association provides therapy, enjoyment and horse riding lessons for children and adults with developmental and physical disabilities. A friend of mine does charity work for them and I just think it is a great cause.

"Regulars have been making hot pickled onions for the charity which I have been selling for £1 each and everyone has been getting really stuck in, which is what I love about being here in this town."

Pete also helps fund a school in Africa after a waiter he met while working as cabin crew went on to teach in Gambia.

He said: "I help fund the Redroofs School in Gambia which is fantastic and gives children a real head start in life. A lot of the kids are starting at the school with some serious disadvantages, so it helps them get used to going to school.

"I get pictures of it sent over all the time and I feel passionate about using what I do to help others as I am in a position to.

"For my 50th birthday I asked for donations for the school and as a result some toilets were built there which is great."

Pete also has an interest in all things supernatural and has got on board with a ghost walk, which uses the Last Heretic in its tour.

Three dates for the ghost walk have been released and those interested in ghostly going-ons can get involved by getting in touch with Pete.

He said: "I started the ghost walk last year with Chris Campbell Brown of Burton ghost walks. I have been to historical walks and the Jack the Ripper tour in the past and I wanted to tie in the Last Heretic and the history of Burton. They seem very popular and they all sold out last time so if you want a ticket pop into the bar."

The ghost walks will take place on Wednesday, November 8 and Wednesday, December 6 and will tour Burton. Tickets cost £7 per person and the ghost walks will begin at 7.30pm.

Who was The Last Heretic?

Edward Wightman, an innkeeper from the town, holds an unenviable record in history. He was the last man, and the last heretic, to be burned at the stake in England, meeting his end in the Market Square in Lichfield on April 11, 1612.

Wightman, originally from Burton, came to the attention of the authorities due to his increasingly outspoken heretical views, and he was brought before an ecclesiastical court accused of separate heresies including denying baptism, the Trinity and the divinity of Christ.

Wightman was the last heretic to be burned at the stake in England, although the punishment remained in place for witchcraft until 1736 and for murder and counterfeiting by women until 1790.

What did the Lonely Planet have to say about the micro-pub?

The one-page on Burton, which includes The Last Heretic as a go-to place, said about the pub: "Although Burton's beer heyday has passed, microbreweries are again popping up. This small pub is a good place to sample a selection from the area."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk