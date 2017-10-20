Catering and hospitality students from Burton and South Derbyshire College enjoyed a taste of the world of wine - with insight from a local expert.

Michelina Attias, of Swadlincote-based Colombier Wines, wine wholesaler and importer, visited the College's Mulberry Restaurant to share her knowledge.

Colombier Wines supplies the Mulberry Restaurant with a diverse selection of wines to serve its customers, from Prosecco to Port, Pino Grigio and Rose.

Micheline said: "We are pleased to provide The Mulberry Restaurant with the wide variety of wines that make up its wine menu. All wines are imported exclusively from the countries of origin and provide an excellent tasting experience for the demanding wine lover. I'm delighted to speak to students about these wines and how they can be enjoyed."

Lecturer and restaurant manager Denise Oliver said: "This session was a great opportunity to help the students get familiar with our wonderfully exclusive wine menu. I think these visits are an important part of the learning journey as it adds enrichment, experience and excitement to the course.

"Our partnership with industry leaders such as Colombier Wines gives our students hands-on experience and helps them to gain the skills employers are looking for."