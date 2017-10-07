Cheers! The Midlands has been named one of the cheapest regions in the UK when it comes to the price of a pint.

Research carried out for the Good Pub Guide has found that Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire - including Burton, the UK's brewing capital - were all among the cheapest places to buy a pint in the UK.

The average price of a pint in Derbyshire comes in at £3.36, while in Leicestershire, a pint of the good stuff costs £3.47. In Staffordshire, home to the UK's brewing capital, a pint will set beer lovers back £3.48 on average. The survey covers the most expensive lagers as well as cheaper real ales.

Burton remains home to two of the biggest brewing names, Molson Coors and Marston's. Molson Coors originates from Bass Brewers, which brewed its first pint in the town in 1744 while Marston's was established in 1834.

Jim Shearer, marketing and consumer director at Molson Coors, said Burton's brewing heritage was inescapable, with the familiar smell of hops lingering around the town when brewing is taking place.

He said: "It's fair to say that Burton is the actual and spiritual home of the UK brewing industry. More than one billion pints are brewed in the town every year. It is a really large output for the area.

"I was originally from London, so the first time I came to Burton, I could smell this bizarre smell in the air as soon as I got into the train station.

"Whether you're just walking through you can't get very far without seeing - or smelling - the town's rich history with brewing."

The high levels of sulphate in Burton's water are said to help the brewing processes, bringing out the true flavour of the hops. A process known as 'burtonisation' is carried out in breweries across the world, where more sulphate is added to make the water more like the Burton variety.

Molson Coors still use many of the original wells for their water supplies, including the St Modwen well. The saint was a 7th century nun who founded the Burton abbey, where it was said that she could carry out miracles with the Burton well water.

Jim Shearer, who previously worked as Carling Brand Director for the brewing company, said that lager still had a special place in his heart, being one of his two favourite brews to come out of Burton.

He said: "I have two favourite beers from Burton. Carling is such a local brew; all of the ingredients used are local to Burton. Being in such a central position in the country, it means that we can make a beer that is completely local. We only use 100 per cent British barley, so it really is a great British beer.

"That's what I love about Carling. My other second favourite brew from Burton is White Shield. It really speaks for the history of brewing in this town. White Shield is one of our earliest brews."

What are the best Burton-brewed beers?

Some of the most famous beers, lagers and ales in the world are brewed in Burton, and beer drinkers can rejoice as they can get their hands on on a fresh pint, straight from the brewers.

Carling, Molson Coors' most famous export out of Burton, has been Britain's best selling lager for more than 30 years, say the brewers.

Pedigree, arguably Burton's most famous ale, has been brewed in the town for generations. The beer, originally called P, is well-loved by beer drinkers in the town, and further afield. The brew is available in Marston's pubs across the country.

Burton Bridge Brewery is another popular brewery to come out of the town and its flagship bitter was its first ever brew in May 1982. The award-winning brew sees beer connoisseurs from far and wide wanting to get a taste.

Cobra, another beer brewed by Molson Coors, has gained worldwide attention, as it appeals to both ale and lager drinkers for being smoother and less gassy. It is brewed in the UK and India, with its UK home here in Burton.

What is the average price of a pint in the UK?

Area of the UK Average price of a pint Herefordshire £3.31 Yorkshire £3.31 Shropshire £3.33 Derbyshire £3.36 Cumbria £3.38 Worcestershire £3.38 Northumbria £3.40 Wales £3.42 Leicestershire £3.47 Northamptonshire £3.48 Staffordshire £3.48 Lancashire £3.50 Dorset £3.51 Devon £3.51 Somerset £3.52 Lincolnshire £3.55 Cornwall £3.55 Wiltshire £3.56 Gloucestershire £3.60 Suffolk £3.61 Cambridgeshire £3.61 Essex £3.62 Warwickshire £3.64 Bedfordshire £3.64 Nottinghamshire £3.65 Hampshire £3.66 Norfolk £3.66 Cheshire £3.66 Scotland £3.67 Isle of Wight £3.73 Oxfordshire £3.74 Buckinghamshire £3.75 Kent £3.78 Berkshire £3.78 Scottish Islands £3.80 Herfordshire £3.81 Sussex £3.82 London £4.20 Surrey £4.40

Everything you need to know Marston's

Wherever you go across the country, chances are you will find a Marston’s, with amber ale Pedigree being among the best known.

Marston’s has become a firm staple of the British food, drink and accommodation business, with around 1,700 pubs and restaurants across England and Wales, a number of breweries and more than 40 inns.

Ten different beers are brewed in the Burton brewery; Old Empire IPA, EPA, Saddle Tank, Pearl Jet stout, Idle Dole amber ale, Power of three pale ale, Bloody Doors Off blood orange pale ale, Christmas Everyday session IPA, Pedigree amber ale and of course, the now internationally acclaimed, 61 Deep pale ale.

The company's most famous concoctions include Pedigree, EPA, or English Pale Ale, Saddle Tank, Pearl Jet and Old Empire.

